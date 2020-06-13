Sunee Faulkner
School: Sabine

Parents names: Keilyn and Eric Faulkner

Brothers/sisters: Lynzee Faulkner

Sports you play: Soccer and track

Favorite high school sports memory: Playing our first playoff game for soccer

Plans after high school: I plan on going to KC and becoming an esthetician

Favorite song: Holy Water by We the Kingdom

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite TV show: Frasier

Favorite movie: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory -- the original

Who are your role models? My mom and my grandma

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: All my soccer coaches, because they all inspired me to be my best self.

Who is your favorite teacher: My mom

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in a medi-spa and married, having kids.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I struggle with my self image and what others think about me.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Playing the sport and playing it with my friends.

