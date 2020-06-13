SUNEE FAULKNER
School: Sabine
Parents names: Keilyn and Eric Faulkner
Brothers/sisters: Lynzee Faulkner
Sports you play: Soccer and track
Favorite high school sports memory: Playing our first playoff game for soccer
Plans after high school: I plan on going to KC and becoming an esthetician
Favorite song: Holy Water by We the Kingdom
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite TV show: Frasier
Favorite movie: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory -- the original
Who are your role models? My mom and my grandma
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: All my soccer coaches, because they all inspired me to be my best self.
Who is your favorite teacher: My mom
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in a medi-spa and married, having kids.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I struggle with my self image and what others think about me.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Playing the sport and playing it with my friends.