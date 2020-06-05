SKYLAR THACKER
School: Tatum
Parents: Doug and Terri Thacker
Brothers/sisters: Riley Thacker
Sports you play: Cheer and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: My last performance at my cheer competition
Plans after high school: Attend Panola College for two years and then attend UT Austin for four years to get my associates degree and bachelor of science degree in nursing
Favorite song: Another Life by Motionless In White
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken wings
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: Love, Rosie
Who are your role models: My mother, because she is the strongest woman that I know.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Tammy, because she is blunt and to the point. She also pushed me and believed that I would be better than I was.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Turner because of her sarcasm and witty remarks.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Happily married with two healthy children and working in pediatrics
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I collect quotes from books, movies, and TV shows.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Stepping on the cheer mat and showing that I have accomplished something. Getting to play softball just one more time and show that I have put years worth of practice and my heart into that sport.
