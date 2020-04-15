CASEY MUDOH
Parents: Alfred and Edith Mudoh
Brothers/sisters: Jason and Shanessa Mudoh
Sports you play: Football, basketball, track and field
Favorite high school sports memory: The win against Gilmer junior year
Plans after high school: Play college basketball and study kinesiology. Hope to attend UT Tyler or Lamar University.
Favorite song: J. Cole, Change
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: Glory Road
Who are your role models: LeBron James
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Tim Ender. We spent three years together, created a bond and learned a lot from him.
Who is your favorite teacher: Jennifer White and Haley Hales
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Happy
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I order chicken fried steak at Papacita’s.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Getting introduced before basketball games and the nerves going through my body during the National Anthem.
