CASEY MUDOH

School: Spring Hill

Parents: Alfred and Edith Mudoh

Brothers/sisters: Jason and Shanessa Mudoh

Sports you play: Football, basketball, track and field

Favorite high school sports memory: The win against Gilmer junior year

Plans after high school: Play college basketball and study kinesiology. Hope to attend UT Tyler or Lamar University.

Favorite song: J. Cole, Change

Favorite food: Chicken wings

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: Glory Road

Who are your role models: LeBron James

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Tim Ender. We spent three years together, created a bond and learned a lot from him.

Who is your favorite teacher: Jennifer White and Haley Hales

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Happy

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I order chicken fried steak at Papacita’s.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Getting introduced before basketball games and the nerves going through my body during the National Anthem.

CASEY MUDOH

School: Spring Hill

Parents names: Alfred and Edith Mudoh

Brothers/sisters: Jason and Shanessa Mudoh

Sports you play: football, basketball, track and field

Favorite high school sports memory: The win against Gilmer junior year

Plans after high school: Attend UT Tyler or Lamar University. Play college basketball and study kinesiology

If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? UT Tyler or Lamar University for kinesiology

Favorite song: J. Cole, Change

Favorite food: Chicken wings

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: Glory Road

Who are your role models: LeBron James

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Tim Ender. We spent three years together. Created a bond and learned a lot from him

Who is your favorite teacher: Jennifer White and Haley Hales

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Happy

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I order chicken fried steak at Papacitas

What will you miss most about high school sports: Getting introduced before basketball games and the nerves going through my body during the National Anthem