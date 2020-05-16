COLBY NOAH
School: Spring Hill
Parents: Brandon and Tammy Noah
Brothers/sisters: Caden Noah
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to the Texas A&M Consolidated tournament
Plans after high school: To attend the University of Texas and major in sports management
Favorite song: TTG by YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite TV show: Family Guy
Favorite movie: The Hangover
Who are your role models: Zach Galifianakis and Stone Cold Steve Austin
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Davidson, because he has always believed in me and he is overall a great person to be like.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Hales
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Making a decent living and working toward whatever goal I have in life at the time.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m the best at any video game.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Going out and making memories with my closest friends.