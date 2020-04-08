ETHAN TIDWELL
School: Spring Hill
Parents: Melinda and Frank Tidwell
Brothers/sisters: Carson Tidwell
Sports you play: Baseball and football
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating No. 2 ranked Canton in game three to advance to round three
Plans after high school: Attend Texas State University and major in construction science management
Favorite song: Sum 2 prove
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: It’s A Wonderful Life
Who are your role models: My grandfather and Steve Harvey
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Touch and Coach Ashby. They both have always pushed me to be the best athlete I can be, but have always taught me to be a good person, future husband and future father.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Montgomery. She’s like a school mother to me.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married with children and working to be the best architect I can be
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m very into Star Wars. I can tell you things the average fan can’t.
What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates. They’ve become more like family to me over the past years due to the amount of time I’ve spent with them. I like to think of them as brothers. We fight and care for one another.