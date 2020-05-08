HANNAH YODER
School: Spring Hill
Parents: Curtis and Katie Yoder and Justin and Robin Kendall
Brothers/sisters: Haleigh Yoder, Blythe Davis, Turner Davis and Faith Yoder
Sports you play: Soccer and cross country/track
Favorite high school sports memory: Making it to the regional cross country meet and placing 14th, two away from state
Plans after high school: Attend Southern Arkansas University on a cross country/track scholarship. I will major in Elementary Education to later become a kindergarten teacher.
Favorite song: Another In The Fire by Hillsong United
Favorite food: Oatmeal cookies, avocados
Favorite TV show: Bob’s Burgers
Favorite movie: Unbroken
Who are your role models: My dad. He is a go-getter, especially when it comes to running.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Jimmy Dowell. I’ve become a much better athlete under his coaching and look up to his skills and accomplishments.
Who is your favorite teacher: Katie Yoder. She is my stepmom who teaches kindergarten at Pine Tree. She has never taught me in a classroom environment, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t taught me. I’ve learned how to grow in Jesus from her.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Teaching kindergarten somewhere and hopefully serving in a church. I also hope to still be running. Maybe I’ll follow in my dad’s footsteps and run a 100-mile run.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m actually terrified of birds because I was attacked one day on a run.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The family I have grown with these past four years.