HUNTER HOLLAN
School: Spring Hill
Parents: Kim & Billy Hollan
Brothers/sisters: Hailee Hollan
Sports you play: Baseball, basketball
Favorite high school sports memory: Just sitting in the hotel rooms with my teammates after games on trips for tournaments/playoffs. I’ll always remember that and those memories.
Plans after high school: Playing baseball at Texas A&M University on athletic scholarship and majoring in sports management
Favorite song: London Roads
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Gotham
Favorite movie: 8 seconds
Who are your role models: My sister, Hailee Hollan & MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman
Which coaches have had the most influence on you: Shane Halter, travel ball coach. Without Coach Halter I wouldn’t be where I am today in baseball. Coach Rob Childress Texas A&M University head coach. He gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dream in baseball
Favorite teacher: Mrs Drueckhammer. She never gave up on me and has a really cool little boy.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: If I’m not still playing baseball, I plan on being a pitching/recruiting coach for D1 baseball or a pitching coach in the pros
Something about yourself most people don't know: My mom tried making me right-handed when I was in kindergarten.
What will I miss about high school sports: I’ll miss seeing and knowing everyone in the halls at school. In sports I’ll miss playing with friends I’ve known all my life and their friendships on and off the field and basketball court