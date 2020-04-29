MACI PLUNK
School: Spring Hill
Parents: David and Sheila Plunk
Brothers/sisters: Katie Montgomery and Kendra Plunk
Sports you play: Volleyball, soccer, track and field
Favorite high school sports memory: When we won district in soccer last season and went into the fifth round of playoffs. We beat the state champions from the previous year. All the crazy bus rides listening to loud music Coach Dowell hates.
Plans after high school: Attend Tarleton State University and study Psychology
Favorite song: Jesus You Alone by Highlands Worship
Favorite food: Chinese food / Canes
Favorite TV show: Psych
Favorite movie: Jumanji 2
Who are your role models: My great-grandfather and Sadie Robertson
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dowell and my father, Coach Plunk. Coach Dowell has helped me with my skills and has been the best coach hands down I’ve ever had. He’s made me get faster and stronger in playing. He has not only helped me become a better soccer player, but all my teammates. Each of us get better every single practice and game. My dad has taught me everything I know about the game. He’s showed me how to be the best teammate I can be, and to always put others before myself which is the greatest lesson to learn. He’s taught me that not everything is about scoring or winning, but a good mindset and being a team player. The best thing he taught me, after we lost the round before state, was that I don’t find my identity in soccer, but in Christ.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Hales
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in a clinic being an occupational therapist while serving God in my house and community
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’ve been singing since I was five. I love to play my baritone ukulele and sing in church.
What will you miss most about high school sports: All the friends I’ve made in sports and being forced to stay in shape