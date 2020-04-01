RYAN LEPIRE
School: Spring Hill
Parents: Robert and Shannon Lepire
Brothers/sisters: Sam Lepire
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating the No. 2 ranked team in the state last year in the playoffs to advance to Round 3.
Plans after high school: I’m going to the University of Arkansas. I was accepted into the Walton School of Business.
Favorite song: There He Go — Kodak Black
Favorite food: Fettuccine Alfredo
Favorite TV show: Family Guy
Favorite movie: Talladega Nights
Who are your role models: My dad, Derek Jeter and Andrew McCutchen. I’ve looked up to them since a very young age.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach (Keith) Touchstone because he gave me the opportunity to prove myself and I respect that.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Dees, because she is the most fun and has the best classes.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be a successful, hardworking man with a wife and kids living in the Dallas area.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love buying and collecting shoes.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to go out and compete with my boys and show that we can beat anyone we want to.