SHRISTI KHATRY
School: Spring Hill

Parents: Olga Palomino, Rajeev Khatry

Brothers/sisters: Melissa Khatry

Sports you play: Soccer

Favorite high school sports memory: Dancing on the bus with all the girls

Plans after high school: To attend the University of North Texas and major in Biology

Favorite song: Unbothered- Omar Apollo

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite movie: After

Who are your role models: My mother and sister

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dowell because he always pushed us to do our best while having fun doing it.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Borden

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope I will be working in the medical field.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to bake.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being with all the girls and having fun and working hard

