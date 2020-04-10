SHRISTI KHATRY
School: Spring Hill
Parents: Olga Palomino, Rajeev Khatry
Brothers/sisters: Melissa Khatry
Sports you play: Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: Dancing on the bus with all the girls
Plans after high school: To attend the University of North Texas and major in Biology
Favorite song: Unbothered- Omar Apollo
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: After
Who are your role models: My mother and sister
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dowell because he always pushed us to do our best while having fun doing it.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Borden
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope I will be working in the medical field.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to bake.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being with all the girls and having fun and working hard