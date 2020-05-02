APRIL JONES
School: St. Mary’s Catholic School
Parents: Steve and Blanca Jones
Brothers/sisters: Steve Jones, Sidney Jones
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, track and field, dance
Favorite high school sports memory: Getting first place in discuss and breaking the school record
Plans after high school: Attending college at Centenary College and majoring in Biology. I committed to be on their competitive dance team.
Favorite song: Don’t have one
Favorite food: Honduran food
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: Fallen series
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Barbara Barton and coach Lucy Knotts have always pushed me to do better and have seen potential in me that I do not see in myself.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Knotts
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Moving forward in my career
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m foreign.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The people, sports and the memories