APRIL JONES

School: St. Mary’s Catholic School

Parents: Steve and Blanca Jones

Brothers/sisters: Steve Jones, Sidney Jones

Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, track and field, dance

Favorite high school sports memory: Getting first place in discuss and breaking the school record

Plans after high school: Attending college at Centenary College and majoring in Biology. I committed to be on their competitive dance team.

Favorite song: Don’t have one

Favorite food: Honduran food

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite movie: Fallen series

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Barbara Barton and coach Lucy Knotts have always pushed me to do better and have seen potential in me that I do not see in myself.

Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Knotts

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Moving forward in my career

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m foreign.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The people, sports and the memories

 