GABRIELA GARCIA
School: St. Mary’s Catholic School
Parents: Andres and Maria Garcia
Brothers/sisters: Annitta, Andrew and Daniel
Sports you play: Volleyball, cross country, basketball, track and tennis
Favorite high school sports memory: Coach Armando having us sing karaoke over the intercom system of the charter bus. We were on our way to San Antonio for the 2017 soccer state semifinals. This was also the last time I was on the same sports team as my older brother, Daniel, before he graduated.
Plans after high school: I plan to go to school at Texas A&M University and participate in intramural sports while majoring in neuroscience.
Favorite song: Nocturne in C Sharp Minor (No. 20) by F. Chopin
Favorite food: Pasta (all kinds)
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie: The Twilight saga
Who are your role models: Athletically: Eliud Kipchoge, marathon world record holder. Academically: Matthew Walker, professor of neuroscience and psychology at UC Berkeley. Spiritually: Saint Augustine of Hippo, Doctor of the Church.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My coaches have all played an influential role in my life for different reasons. Ms. Knotts and Ms. B (Barton) have both influenced me in a special way. Ms. Knotts, primarily my cross country and track coach, has encouraged and inspired me to take up distance running. I started high school hating running, but I am ending with a passionate dedication to it. Ms. B has coached me in volleyball for several years but this year she encouraged me to play basketball. I have never played basketball, but Ms. B made sure to explain everything and answer every question. To her credit, this included explaining how to dribble two balls at the same time and pointing out baseline and sideline. In all sports. Ms. Knotts and Ms. B have exhibited great patience and willingness to teach. The lessons they have taught me will stay with me, as will the inspiration and encouragement I have received.
Who is your favorite teacher: I love all my teachers because they each have special skills, but I would have to say my favorite teacher is Mrs. Najarro. She has taught me many math classes, including the one we are currently taking via online classes, Calculus. She is patient, understanding, and incredibly effective at breaking down difficult to understand concepts.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to have completed my studies and be working in neuroscience research.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I really enjoy cooking and baking, but since I keep busy with church, school and sports, I rarely have the time to share my passion for cooking with others.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Sports banquet. At St. Mary’s, we had the unique opportunity of sharing one sports banquet for all sports. It was our chance to recognize and celebrate each other’s accomplishments. Since it is normally a few weeks before graduation, it was one of our last chances to be with each other before saying goodbye to our seniors. I’m going to miss it even more since we may not have ours this year.