ESSENCE ALLEN
School: Tatum
Parents: Edward Allen and Raishaunda Smith
Brothers/sisters: Wendell Allen, Edward Allen Jr., Carnecia Allen, Brianna Allen and Malik Allen
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, softball, track and cheer.
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Commerce in five to go to the regional volleyball tournament
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Texas A&M University Commerce to play volleyball and major in business finance.
Favorite song: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
Favorite food: Any type of pasta
Favorite TV show: Dynasty
Favorite movie: Parent Trap
Who are your role models: My mother is my role model because she teaches me to not give up on things and she’s always there for me. She has dealt with me for 17 1/2 years, so I applaud her for that.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Jesse Kennedy, because he taught me “separation is in the preparation,” which is why I have a great work ethic today. Patricia Nelson because she has always pushed and encouraged me in every aspect of my life. She made me realize that I am actually better than what I thought I was. Finally we have Coach Bell, DeLoach and Barker because they helped shape me into the volleyball player that I am today.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Gaut, because she understands me and we always buy each other lunch.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself living in California, happily married with two children and working as a finance manager.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a belly button fetish.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing with my teammates and playing against our rival schools and hearing “Wow she’s so good.”