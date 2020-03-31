KLEIN BRADBURY
School: Tatum
Parents: Brian and Haley Bradbury
Brothers/sisters: Karley (22 years old) and Keaton (11 years old)
Sports you play: Baseball and football
Favorite high school sports memory: My home run against Waskom my junior year
Plans after high school: Attend college and continue with baseball or possibly college rodeo. I’m considering a business degree from Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin or Hill Community College.
Favorite song: Troubadour by George Strait
Favorite food: Whataburger
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: 8 Seconds
Who are your role models: My father and grandfathers: Brian Bradbury “Dad,” Mike Bradbury “Pawpaw,” Joe Wood “Papa Joe” and Mark Dunham “Poppy” who all set great examples for me of what type of man I want to be in life.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dolan believed in me and supported me, when I decided to play football my senior year. He was a great coach and is now a great friend. Coach Dustin Russell and Coach Brandon Milam are great examples of how to carry yourself on and off the baseball field. They’re great leaders, patient, and knowledgeable when it comes to the game of baseball. I feel like I have learned a lot about the game and life with them as well as what kind of man I want to be in my future. Even though it looks like our season may be cut short, they both have given me great memories to last a lifetime.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Puckett
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope I’m happy, healthy, and successful.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I was three years old before I started talking.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing the game that I love with some of the best coaches and friends a guy could ask for.