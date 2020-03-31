Klein Bradbury
Buy Now

Klein Bradbury

KLEIN BRADBURY

School: Tatum

Parents: Brian and Haley Bradbury

Brothers/sisters: Karley (22 years old) and Keaton (11 years old)

Sports you play: Baseball and football

Favorite high school sports memory: My home run against Waskom my junior year

Plans after high school: Attend college and continue with baseball or possibly college rodeo. I’m considering a business degree from Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin or Hill Community College.

Favorite song: Troubadour by George Strait

Favorite food: Whataburger

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite movie: 8 Seconds

Who are your role models: My father and grandfathers: Brian Bradbury “Dad,” Mike Bradbury “Pawpaw,” Joe Wood “Papa Joe” and Mark Dunham “Poppy” who all set great examples for me of what type of man I want to be in life.

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dolan believed in me and supported me, when I decided to play football my senior year. He was a great coach and is now a great friend. Coach Dustin Russell and Coach Brandon Milam are great examples of how to carry yourself on and off the baseball field. They’re great leaders, patient, and knowledgeable when it comes to the game of baseball. I feel like I have learned a lot about the game and life with them as well as what kind of man I want to be in my future. Even though it looks like our season may be cut short, they both have given me great memories to last a lifetime.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Puckett

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope I’m happy, healthy, and successful.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I was three years old before I started talking.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing the game that I love with some of the best coaches and friends a guy could ask for.

 ■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com. You can also reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports