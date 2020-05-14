LOGAN LEE FOSTER
School: Tatum
Parents: Lovee Pinson and Jason Foster
Brothers/sisters: Hunter Foster, Robey Box, Cord Foster, McKayla Foster, Lilly Powell, Aiden Powell, Alexis Pinson and Addison Pinson
Sports you play: Football and baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Playing baseball with my brothers.
Plans after high school: Attend TSTC and get an associates degree as an electrical lineman
Favorite song: Bettin’ Man by Riley Green
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: 8 Seconds
Who are your role models: My mom, dad and my older brother Hunter
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach PawPaw/Davis. He is the reason I put in all the hard work I have and he is the one that taught me to work hard. Coach Spencer Bornes taught me you can work hard and make the game fun at the same time. Coach Dustin Russell teaches life lessons out of obstacles we have on the field.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Bradford
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Successful and making money!
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I’ve played baseball since I was 3 years old.