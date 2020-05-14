Logan Foster
LOGAN LEE FOSTER

School: Tatum

Parents: Lovee Pinson and Jason Foster

Brothers/sisters: Hunter Foster, Robey Box, Cord Foster, McKayla Foster, Lilly Powell, Aiden Powell, Alexis Pinson and Addison Pinson

Sports you play: Football and baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Playing baseball with my brothers.

Plans after high school: Attend TSTC and get an associates degree as an electrical lineman

Favorite song: Bettin’ Man by Riley Green

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: 8 Seconds

Who are your role models: My mom, dad and my older brother Hunter

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach PawPaw/Davis. He is the reason I put in all the hard work I have and he is the one that taught me to work hard. Coach Spencer Bornes taught me you can work hard and make the game fun at the same time. Coach Dustin Russell teaches life lessons out of obstacles we have on the field.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Bradford

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Successful and making money!

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I’ve played baseball since I was 3 years old.

 