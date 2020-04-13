LUKE LISTER
School: Tatum
Parent’s Names: Zack and Christy Lister
Brothers/Sisters: Levi Lister
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite High School Sports Memory: Bonding with my teammates and building strong friendships over the years.
Plans after High School: I will be attending a four-year university and applying for medical school in the future. I also have a goal of playing college baseball. Texas State (biology/pre-med) and Oklahoma for medical school.
Favorite song: Your Love, by the Outfield
Favorite food: Filet Mignon
Favorite TV Show: Rick and Morty
Favorite Movie: Star Wars
Who are your role models: My dad because he’s always there for his family. ...and he makes excellent steaks. Baker Mayfield because of his competitive spirit.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach David Upchurch and Coach Nico Moran — Performance Baseball. They have both helped develop me into the player I am today. Coach Dustin Russell, Coach Brandon Milam and Coach Jim Goldman have also been instrumental in my development on and off the field.
Who is your Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Puckett, because her teaching style makes math fun and easy to learn.
Where do you see yourself in ten years: My goal is to become an anesthesiologist.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I always have at least ten packs of Hubba Bubba with me at all times.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Competing with my friends and playing the game of baseball.