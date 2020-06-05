thacker photo
Buy Now

SKYLAR THACKER

School: Tatum

Parents: Doug and Terri Thacker

Brothers/sisters: Riley Thacker

Sports you play: Cheer and softball

Favorite high school sports memory: My last performance at my cheer competition

Plans after high school: Attend Panola College for two years and then attend UT Austin for four years to get my associates degree and bachelor of science degree in nursing

Favorite song: Another Life by Motionless In White

Favorite food: Buffalo chicken wings

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite movie: Love, Rosie

Who are your role models: My mother, because she is the strongest woman that I know.

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Tammy, because she is blunt and to the point. She also pushed me and believed that I would be better than I was.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Turner because of her sarcasm and witty remarks.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Happily married with two healthy children and working in pediatrics

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I collect quotes from books, movies, and TV shows.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Stepping on the cheer mat and showing that I have accomplished something. Getting to play softball just one more time and show that I have put years worth of practice and my heart into that sport.

NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports

 