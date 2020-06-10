ZARIA GRANT
School: Tatum
Parents: Andra Connor
Brothers/sisters: I have seven siblings.
Sports you play: Volleyball, soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: When I scored my first goal of the season, after being cleared to play my first game that season.
Plans after high school: I plan to go to UNT or A&M-Commerce to major in criminology to become a behavioral analyst.
Favorite song: Comfortable — H.E.R.
Favorite food: Mac and cheese
Favorite TV show: Dynasty
Favorite movie: All of the Harry Potter movies
Who are your role models: I don’t have a specific role model, but someone who knows what they want and how to get there on the best possible route. So in other words, I guess my mom.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach JJ, Coach Benge, and Coach Barker because they all stuck with me even when things got hard and have always helped me to be the best I can be.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Turner
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Somewhere where I know I’m doing what I know the best on how to do. Being successful.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can whistle to songs really well.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss being a part of something that matters and being able to contribute my part and never letting anything break the bond that I share with my team.
■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports