CAROLINE DEASON
School: Trinity School of Texas
Parents: Tandy and Dana Deason
Brothers/sisters: Danielle Deason
Sports you play: Tennis, golf, cheer
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship in basketball
Plans after high school: Attend University of Arkansas and major in nursing
Favorite song: False God by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Chicken tenders
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: The Blind Side
Who are your role models: Mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My golf coaches, Dana Deason and Terry Cook. They had a lot of influence on me because my dad was one of my coaches and it was special having my dad teach me about golf.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Robertson
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Graduated from college and making a living
What will you miss most about high school sports: Making memories with my teammates