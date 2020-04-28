CAROLINE DEASON

School: Trinity School of Texas

Parents: Tandy and Dana Deason

Brothers/sisters: Danielle Deason

Sports you play: Tennis, golf, cheer

Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the state championship in basketball

Plans after high school: Attend University of Arkansas and major in nursing

Favorite song: False God by Taylor Swift

Favorite food: Chicken tenders

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Who are your role models: Mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My golf coaches, Dana Deason and Terry Cook. They had a lot of influence on me because my dad was one of my coaches and it was special having my dad teach me about golf.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Robertson

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Graduated from college and making a living

What will you miss most about high school sports: Making memories with my teammates

 