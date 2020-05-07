JADEN AYALA

School: Trinity School of Texas

Parents: Edgar and Stephanie Ayala

Brothers/sisters: Gabby Ayala

Sports you play: Baseball, football, basketball, spikeball

Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the TAPPS 1A state basketball championship

Plans after high school: Attending the University of Oklahoma and majoring in Sports Medicine

Favorite song: Too many to choose from.

Favorite food: Burgers

Favorite TV show: Seinfeld

Favorite movie: Disney’s Tarzan

Who are your role models: Kendrae Carter and my parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I have had some of the greatest coaches. But for sure Coach Brett Reeves, Coach Don Centers and Coach Sabrina Williamson.

Who is your favorite teacher: All of them.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working for a professional sports team.

What you will miss the most about high school: My friends

 