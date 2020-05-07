JADEN AYALA
School: Trinity School of Texas
Parents: Edgar and Stephanie Ayala
Brothers/sisters: Gabby Ayala
Sports you play: Baseball, football, basketball, spikeball
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the TAPPS 1A state basketball championship
Plans after high school: Attending the University of Oklahoma and majoring in Sports Medicine
Favorite song: Too many to choose from.
Favorite food: Burgers
Favorite TV show: Seinfeld
Favorite movie: Disney’s Tarzan
Who are your role models: Kendrae Carter and my parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I have had some of the greatest coaches. But for sure Coach Brett Reeves, Coach Don Centers and Coach Sabrina Williamson.
Who is your favorite teacher: All of them.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working for a professional sports team.
What you will miss the most about high school: My friends