RHETT SELLERS
School: Trinity School of Texas
Parents: Wayne and Jana Sellers
Brothers/sisters: Don’t have any. I’m an only child.
Sports you play: Golf and basketball
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the TAPPS 1A state golf team and individual championship last year
Plans after high school: Play college golf at Rutgers University and major in sports management
Favorite song: “One Man Band” by Old Dominion
Favorite food: A good cheeseburger and a side of fries
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore
Who are your role models: My dad and grandpa
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My golf instructor, Shaun Webb. He has helped me tremendously and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.
Who is your favorite teacher: They’re all my favorite.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: 10 years older.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m ambidextrous.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The lack of competition