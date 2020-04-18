RHETT SELLERS

School: Trinity School of Texas

Parents: Wayne and Jana Sellers

Brothers/sisters: Don’t have any. I’m an only child.

Sports you play: Golf and basketball

Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the TAPPS 1A state golf team and individual championship last year

Plans after high school: Play college golf at Rutgers University and major in sports management

Favorite song: “One Man Band” by Old Dominion

Favorite food: A good cheeseburger and a side of fries

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore

Who are your role models: My dad and grandpa

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My golf instructor, Shaun Webb. He has helped me tremendously and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.

Who is your favorite teacher: They’re all my favorite.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: 10 years older.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m ambidextrous.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The lack of competition

 