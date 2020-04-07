ELIJAH BAKER
School: Union Grove
Parents: Brant and Rhonda Baker
Brothers/sisters: Joshua
Sports you play: Cross country, basketball, track
Favorite high school sports memory: Qualifying for the state cross country meet with my team this year
Plans after high school: Run cross country/track at East Texas Baptist University and major in Business
Favorite food: Mac and Cheese
Favorite TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite movie: Need for Speed
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Greg Park, Coach JB Littlejohn and Coach Scotty Laymance. They have supported me and pushed me.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilcox
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Running my own cattle operation
What will you miss most about high school sports: Not being with my teammates and coaches