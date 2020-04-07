ELIJAH BAKER

School: Union Grove

Parents: Brant and Rhonda Baker

Brothers/sisters: Joshua

Sports you play: Cross country, basketball, track

Favorite high school sports memory: Qualifying for the state cross country meet with my team this year

Plans after high school: Run cross country/track at East Texas Baptist University and major in Business

Favorite food: Mac and Cheese

Favorite TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite movie: Need for Speed

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Greg Park, Coach JB Littlejohn and Coach Scotty Laymance. They have supported me and pushed me.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilcox

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Running my own cattle operation

What will you miss most about high school sports: Not being with my teammates and coaches

 