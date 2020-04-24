KELLEN P. WILLIAMS
School: Union Grove
Parents names: Keith and Angie Williams
Brothers/sisters: Alek Williams & Courtney Williams
Sports you play: Football, track, cross country
Favorite high school sports memory: My Sophomore year at the regional track meet. I was running anchor for the 4 x 400, and when I got the baton, we were in fourth place. I pulled up to second to qualify our team for the state meet that year
Plans after high school: I am going to Stephen F. Austin State University. I will be a member of the decathlon team while getting my education. Plan to get my masters in Kinesiology and Human Mobility
Favorite song: The Box
Favorite food: Street Tacos
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Hellboy
Who are your role models: My Grandfather. Constant support and a great example for a role model
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Kyle Adams. I have known him for 7-8 years. He never gives up on me. He has always been there for me even outside of sports
Who is your favorite teacher: Kyle Adams
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I want to have a career in coaching and have started a family
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: During all of the down time, I built a forge in my front yard that is covered under a lean-to. It is a lot of fun
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to see all my friends daily