Kooper Smith
School: Union Grove High School
Parents: Greg and Christi Smith
Brothers/Sisters: Brother, Kase Smith
Sports you play: Baseball and football
Favorite high school sports memory: Catching for my brother (he was the pitcher) my freshman and sophomore year
Plans after high school: Going to college at the University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain were I will also be playing baseball
Favorite song: Heart on Ice
Favorite food: Raising Canes chicken tenders
Favorite TV show: The 100
Favorite movie: Top Gun
Who are your role models: My mom and dad and Coach Halcomb
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Halcomb has been the greatest influence on me because he pushes me to be the best I can be, while still keeping me down to earth.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Park
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married with a successful career
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am pretty much an open book.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Looking around at the fans and seeing so many familiar faces.