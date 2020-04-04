Kooper Smith

School: Union Grove High School

Parents: Greg and Christi Smith

Brothers/Sisters: Brother, Kase Smith

Sports you play: Baseball and football

Favorite high school sports memory: Catching for my brother (he was the pitcher) my freshman and sophomore year

Plans after high school: Going to college at the University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain were I will also be playing baseball

Favorite song: Heart on Ice

Favorite food: Raising Canes chicken tenders

Favorite TV show: The 100

Favorite movie: Top Gun

Who are your role models: My mom and dad and Coach Halcomb

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Halcomb has been the greatest influence on me because he pushes me to be the best I can be, while still keeping me down to earth.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Park

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married with a successful career

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am pretty much an open book.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Looking around at the fans and seeing so many familiar faces.

 