MADELYNN LACAZE
School: Union Grove
Parents: Doug and Ereka Lacaze
Brothers/sisters: My brothers name is Hunter Lacaze.
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: My freshman year of high school, our basketball team went to Lubbock for a big basketball tournament. The night before we left to come back home, part of the team had a dancing party in one of the rooms.
Plans after high school: I’m attending The University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain to play softball and to continue my education with a major in Architecture Engineering.
Favorite song: Jukebox Hero
Favorite food: My dad’s smoked ribs and my mom’s baked beans.
Favorite TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite movie: Hidden Figures
Who are your role models: J.J. Watt
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Jessie Kennedy (Bean). He was my travel softball coach for about four years and he has pushed my body to the limit which has made be become a hardworking competitor. He taught me to believe in myself and be confident in my softball abilities.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Greg Park. He teaches Rocketry which is also known as Systems Go. He has pushed me in the classroom to think and find our own problems as a team with other students in the classroom. He makes coming to school fun because his class is very interesting.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I can see myself designing and building houses or buildings. You may even see my name on one of the greatest designs.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m in a Systems Go class at Union Grove, in which I help build a rocket with students in my class and I also love classic rock music.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Competing against girls I have played against for several years. I will also miss the fun and interesting bus rides to and from the games and the pregame dances.