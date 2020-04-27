Noah Mayhan
School: Union Grove

Parents names: Brian and Jodie Mayhan

Brothers/sisters: Two brothers, Alec and Morgan

Sports you play: Baseball and Basketball

Favorite high school sports memory: Pitching a perfect game

Plans after high school: College at UT Tyler with a major in finance

Favorite song: February 28, 2016 by Koe Wetzel

Favorite food: crab legs

Favorite TV show: Longmire

Favorite movie: Stepbrothers

Who are your role models: My Mom and Dad

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Halcumb because I know he is always there for me.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilcox

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Making money and chasing big deer

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being on the field with my buddies

