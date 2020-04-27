NOAH MAYHAN
School: Union Grove
Parents names: Brian and Jodie Mayhan
Brothers/sisters: Two brothers, Alec and Morgan
Sports you play: Baseball and Basketball
Favorite high school sports memory: Pitching a perfect game
Plans after high school: College at UT Tyler with a major in finance
Favorite song: February 28, 2016 by Koe Wetzel
Favorite food: crab legs
Favorite TV show: Longmire
Favorite movie: Stepbrothers
Who are your role models: My Mom and Dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Halcumb because I know he is always there for me.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilcox
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Making money and chasing big deer
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being on the field with my buddies