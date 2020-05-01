Trevor Tidball
TREVOR TIDBALL

School: Union Hill

Parents: Gary and Melisa Tidball

Brothers/sisters: Trinity Tidball

Sports you play: Football and baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Going to the state semifinals my freshman year in baseball

Plans after high school: Northeast Texas Community College. Study kinesiology to become an athletic trainer and work at the high school or collegiate level.

Favorite song: Hell’s Bells, AC/DC

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite movie: Avengers Endgame

Who are your role models: Pat Mahomes

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Ben Smith. Because he pushed me to my limits and never gave up on me when I had bad days.

Who is your favorite teacher: New baseball coach Mitchell Bunn

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working at a high school/college watching and helping keep people safe, healthy

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m a dedicated player of baseball and I’ve played it longer than anything else in my life.

 