TREVOR TIDBALL
School: Union Hill
Parents: Gary and Melisa Tidball
Brothers/sisters: Trinity Tidball
Sports you play: Football and baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to the state semifinals my freshman year in baseball
Plans after high school: Northeast Texas Community College. Study kinesiology to become an athletic trainer and work at the high school or collegiate level.
Favorite song: Hell’s Bells, AC/DC
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite movie: Avengers Endgame
Who are your role models: Pat Mahomes
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Ben Smith. Because he pushed me to my limits and never gave up on me when I had bad days.
Who is your favorite teacher: New baseball coach Mitchell Bunn
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working at a high school/college watching and helping keep people safe, healthy
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m a dedicated player of baseball and I’ve played it longer than anything else in my life.