Talon Gant Winings
School: West Rusk
Parents: Jamie Bradshaw and Kurt Winings
Brothers/sisters: I have two brothers. My older brother is named Tyler and my younger brother is Tate.
Sports you play: Football, basketball and track
Favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory was during football season of my junior year. We beat Gladewater (game of the week) 27-26 at their home field. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 in 3A D1. I had four catches for 87 yards and one TD that night, along with my career high 10 tackles and three TFL.
Plans after high school: I plan attend college at Stephen F. Austin State University and become a teacher/coach.
Favorite song: Troubadour by George Strait ... or any other of his songs
Favorite food: Chicken and macaroni
Favorite TV show: Friday Night Lights
Favorite movie: Dazed and Confused
Who are your role models: My role model was and continues to be my grandmother that passed away during my senior football season.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Nick Harrison taught me to believe in myself and have no fear on the field. Donald Hubbard inspired me by his love for the Lord and taught me to have self control on the court. Rafe Mata made sure that for 48 minutes every Friday night football was all that mattered and that my focus/work ethic were always at their best. John Frazier was a great motivator and like a father figure to me.
Who is your favorite teacher: Scott Kaufman, Wendy Kaufman and Garren Griffin.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be successfully coaching and teaching in the state of Texas.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: My favorite sport when I was younger was baseball.
What will you miss most about high school sports: LITERALLY EVERYTHING.