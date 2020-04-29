JACK GENSE
School: White Oak
Parents: John and Stephanie Gense
Brother/sisters: Katie Gense
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Shaving coach Scroon’s head
Plans after high school: Attend Stephen F. Austin and get a degree in sports business
Favorite song: Luckenbach, Texas by Waylon Jennings
Favorite food: Italian
Favorite TV show: The Dukes of Hazzard
Favorite movie: Project X (2012)
Who are your role models: Dansby Swanson
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My high school coaches at White Oak, because they helped me push myself and helped me on improving my game. Also Coach Owen for helping me improve my swing.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Sparks
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as a sports agent, or in the front office for the Atlanta Braves
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to cook and grill.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I am going to miss bus rides with the team and the bonds that I have with my teammates. And also the time I spent working on the game and practices with my friends, and just spending time on the diamond.