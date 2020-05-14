Mallory Clinnard
School: White Oak

Parents: Tiffiney Clinnard, Matt Clinnard

Brothers/sisters: Chase Carroll, Katelynn Clinnard, Dakota Roberts

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: When I ran into the fence during softball practice. This was my sophomore year.

Plans after high school: Get bachelors degree. Minor in nutrition. Open up a gym with my dad. Will attend Tyler Junior College and then SFA or Texas A&M.

Favorite song: Super Bass by Nicki Minaj

Favorite food: Shrimp fajitas

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Bridesmaids

Who are your role models: Tobin Heath (USA soccer player). Also my mom and dad.

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Both of the Blankenship coaches. They helped me become a better leader and athlete.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Taylor, my art teacher.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself owning a gym and being a personal trainer. Also, I would like to see myself living on the beach.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a major fear of zombies.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to play with some of your really good friends. I’m gonna miss all the fun we have in games and in practice. Also, our hyped up bus rides.

 