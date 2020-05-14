MALLORY CLINNARD
School: White Oak
Parents: Tiffiney Clinnard, Matt Clinnard
Brothers/sisters: Chase Carroll, Katelynn Clinnard, Dakota Roberts
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: When I ran into the fence during softball practice. This was my sophomore year.
Plans after high school: Get bachelors degree. Minor in nutrition. Open up a gym with my dad. Will attend Tyler Junior College and then SFA or Texas A&M.
Favorite song: Super Bass by Nicki Minaj
Favorite food: Shrimp fajitas
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Bridesmaids
Who are your role models: Tobin Heath (USA soccer player). Also my mom and dad.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Both of the Blankenship coaches. They helped me become a better leader and athlete.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Taylor, my art teacher.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself owning a gym and being a personal trainer. Also, I would like to see myself living on the beach.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a major fear of zombies.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to play with some of your really good friends. I’m gonna miss all the fun we have in games and in practice. Also, our hyped up bus rides.