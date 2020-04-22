MICAH GIBSON
School: White Oak
Parents: Shawn and Mandy Gibson
Brothers/sisters: One sister, Raquel Gibson
Sports you play: Baseball, football
Favorite high school sports memory: Making the playoffs last year and hitting a walk off to win the game
Plans after high school: Play college baseball at Grayson College. Major in kinesiology/teaching.
Favorite song: Toby Mac, I Just Need You
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Watching Dukes of Hazzard with my dad
Favorite movie: Mission Impossible
Who are your role models: My dad, Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, Tim Tebow
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My dad for being my first coach, always pushing me to be the best I can be and always believing in me and seeing my potential from little league to present. My Dixie Little League coach John Genes for the countless hours spent coaching and teaching me how to be a team player. Coach Jeremy Wilson for helping me prepare to play high school baseball. Coach Jerrell Smitherman for helping me improve my hitting and pitching techniques, also giving me many opportunities to play at the collegiate level. Coach Skyler Stagner for teaching me all positions of the game and being my mentor. Coach Charles Foshee for being my high school pitching coach and teaching me that there are many lessons to be learned about life through the game of baseball. Coach Iske and Coach McGee for all their encouragement and support in all my sports.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Lattin
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Major League Baseball, coaching and teaching or being a personal trainer
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: One of my hobby’s is racing remote control cars.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Practicing and playing with my teammates, the bus rides with the team and the coaches.