SAMANTHA MCGREW

School: White Oak

Parents: Stephanie McGrew & Richard McGrew

Brothers/sisters: J.T. McGrew and Travis McGrew, brothers, and Jenna Chatham, sister

Sports you play: Volleyball and softball

Favorite high school sports memory: All the bus rides home from softball games

Plans after high school: Go to Tyler Junior College or UT Tyler and attend nursing school

Favorite song: Whole Lotta Woman by Kelly Clarkson

Favorite food: Chicken and dumplings

Favorite TV show: Once Upon a Time

Favorite movie: Shrek (the first one)

Who are your role models: Kelly Clarkson and my mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Nineveh Blankenship, because she always believes in me and isn’t afraid to call me out when I do something wrong

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Pam Lattin

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in huge hospital somewhere in Texas

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to take pictures, not only of my friends and I, but other people.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The practices

 