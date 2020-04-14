SAMANTHA MCGREW
School: White Oak
Parents: Stephanie McGrew & Richard McGrew
Brothers/sisters: J.T. McGrew and Travis McGrew, brothers, and Jenna Chatham, sister
Sports you play: Volleyball and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: All the bus rides home from softball games
Plans after high school: Go to Tyler Junior College or UT Tyler and attend nursing school
Favorite song: Whole Lotta Woman by Kelly Clarkson
Favorite food: Chicken and dumplings
Favorite TV show: Once Upon a Time
Favorite movie: Shrek (the first one)
Who are your role models: Kelly Clarkson and my mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Nineveh Blankenship, because she always believes in me and isn’t afraid to call me out when I do something wrong
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Pam Lattin
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in huge hospital somewhere in Texas
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to take pictures, not only of my friends and I, but other people.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The practices