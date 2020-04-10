TANNER MCKINNEY
School: White Oak
Parents: Brett and Stephanie McKinney
Brothers/sisters: Mallory and Tyson McKinney
Sports you play: Football and track
Favorite high school sports memory: Pole vaulting at the state track meet in 2019
Plans after high school: Considering my pole vaulting offers with the plans to continue my college career at Texas A&M. Major in Biology.
Favorite Song: Hippies and Cowboys, Cody Jinks
Favorte Food: My mom’s breakfast sandwich
Favorite TV show: The 100
Favorite movie: Step Brothers
Who are your role models: Christian McCaffrey
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: In football Coach Iske, Coach Mac and Coach Magee, and in track Coach Burks because they all worked extremely hard to make me a great competitor and spent much more than the required hours at the track and on the field.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Magee and many more.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in the medical field
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am a Germaphobe.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The pregame