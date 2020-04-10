Tanner McKinney
School: White Oak

Parents: Brett and Stephanie McKinney

Brothers/sisters: Mallory and Tyson McKinney

Sports you play: Football and track

Favorite high school sports memory: Pole vaulting at the state track meet in 2019

Plans after high school: Considering my pole vaulting offers with the plans to continue my college career at Texas A&M. Major in Biology.

Favorite Song: Hippies and Cowboys, Cody Jinks

Favorte Food: My mom’s breakfast sandwich

Favorite TV show: The 100

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Who are your role models: Christian McCaffrey

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: In football Coach Iske, Coach Mac and Coach Magee, and in track Coach Burks because they all worked extremely hard to make me a great competitor and spent much more than the required hours at the track and on the field.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Magee and many more.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in the medical field

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am a Germaphobe.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The pregame

 