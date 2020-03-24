ADRIENNE PENA
School: Pine Tree High School
Parents: Mario and Priscilla Pena
Brothers/sisters: Ashlie, Hollie and Dylan Pena
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Last year we were taking batting practice and Coach Waddell was pitching. I hit one right back at her that hit her right in the thigh. After a day it looked like I had left the galaxy on her leg it was so purple. She told me not to worry about it. ...that is how I am supposed to hit the ball.
Plans after high school: To attend the police academy and attend college to earn my associates in criminal justice and then my bachelors in criminal justice with a minor in criminal behavioral analysis
Favorite song: Dear Winter by AJR
Favorite food: Texas Rolls from Sumos
Favorite TV show: Blindspot and Money Heist
Favorite movie: Rocky
Who are your role models: My parents Mario and Priscilla Pena. My coaches
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Waddell and Coach Ratcliff because they have taught me how take accountability and how to be strong person and how to fight for what I believe in
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Kelley
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: As a police officer serving to protect citizens and being able to provide for my family
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I absolutely hate roller coasters and I love horror movies
What will you miss most about high school sports: The connections I have made with my coaches and my team