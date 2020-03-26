ALLY LAGRONE
School: Beckville
Parents: Garrett and Brandi LaGrone
Brothers/sisters: Madi LaGrone and Levi LaGrone
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Making it to round four of the playoffs my junior year
Plans after high school: Go to college and begin the next chapter of my life. I plan on attending Tyler Junior College and major in nursing
Favorite song: The Champion by Carrie Underwood
Favorite food: Street tacos
Favorite TV show: Riverdale
Favorite movie: Jumanji
Who are your role models: My mom and dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My softball coach, Winston Whiddon has had the most influence on me. My freshman year of high school I was pitching for the Beckville Ladycats varsity softball team. I was the only pitcher all the way up till my senior year. He has watched my grow and mature since my first practice. He has always had so much patience with me and has never given up. I had a lot to learn my freshman year and still do. I would not be where I am today without him. I’m going to miss you, coach.
Who is your favorite teacher: Becky Fry
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in a hospital near my hometown
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have played softball since I was four years old. When I’m not playing ball it’s all about family. I spend as much time with my family as I can.
What will you miss most about high school sports: My coaches and teammates. I will never forget the bond we had. I love my team.