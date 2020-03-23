CADEN NOAH
School: Spring Hill High School
Parents: Brandon and Tammy Noah
Brother: Colby Noah
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a two-run home run in round three of the playoffs my junior year against Van
Plans after high school: My plans after high school are to attend The University of Texas and play baseball. I will major in sports management
Favorite song: Bigger than life- Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite TV show: Arrow
Favorite movie: The Wolf of Wall Street
Who are your role models: Clayton Kershaw
Which coaches have had the most influence on you: James Hudelson because during the off-season he works with me daily to become a better baseball player. Coach Touchstone because he has been my coach for four years now and has made me grow as a player.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Gathright sophomore year chemistry
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: To be a successful person in whatever field of work I am in and to hopefully have a family.
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am ranked in the top 6% of my class in high school
What will you miss most about high school sports: The friendships and the atmosphere that I’ve encountered throughout my four years of high school