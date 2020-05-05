CAMDYN GRAY
School: Carlisle
Parents: Chad and Christie Gray
Brothers/sisters: Callie and Collin Gray
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and track.
Favorite high school sports memory: Setting a school record for going the farthest any softball team has ever gone in playoffs at my school. Also going to regionals in track, and being regional semifinalists in volleyball.
Plans after high school: Attending Texas A&M in the fall, majoring in biology, and pursuing a career in the medical field
Favorite song: Forever by Koe Wetzel
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite TV show: Spongebob Squarepants
Favorite movie: Trolls
Who are your role models: My grandmother, my mom, my dad and my siblings
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Spikes and Coach Argenbright have had the most influence on me throughout high school. They always help me with anything I need and they have always believed in me when I didn’t even believe in myself. I know they both would do anything for me and I am forever thankful for that.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Lykins, because he always helps all of his students and makes us strive to do our best. He is willing to help anyone with anything. His class is also my favorite.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working in a hospital as either an anesthesiologist or an anesthetist nurse. I also see myself married and starting a family.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: When I was eight months old I almost died from an allergic reaction.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss just playing in general. I’ll miss my teammates, coaches, memories, laughter and the fun of playing.