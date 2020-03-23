ETHAN COONER

School: Harleton High School

Parents names: Chris and Trina Cooner

Brothers/sisters: Dana Cooner

Sports you play: football, baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Pitching a shutout against New Diana my sophomore year

Plans after high school: Attend ETBU (I would love to play baseball there) and get a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Favorite song: Mr. Rager

Favorite food: cheese enchiladas

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Hot Rod

Who are your role models: Christian Yelich and Patrick Mahomes

Which coaches have had the most influence on you/why: Coach Hammack. He always helps me do my best and he helps everyone get to their full potential. Coach Beck and Coach Little push every athlete to be the best they can be. They are both very encouraging.

Who is your favorite teacher: I really like all of my teachers. I would have to say my favorite is Mrs. Harkins.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I would like to be married and working in law enforcement, hopefully as a detective.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to dance.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing with my best friends that I have played with since we were little.

NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com. You can also reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports