JACKSON BLISSETT
School: Carthage
Parents: Joey and Shawna Blissett
Brothers/sisters: Jordan Blissett and Addison Blissett
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Throwing a shutout in the fourth round of the playoffs against Sweeny
Plans after high school: Plan to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in Industrial Distribution
Favorite song: Lonely East Texas Nights by Whiskey Myers
Favorite food: Crawfish
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: The Benchwarmers
Who are your role models: My role model is my father. The way he works everyday and how he has helped me become not only the baseball player, but the man I am today.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My baseball coach John Goodwin has influenced me the most in my four years here. His coaching has prepared me for life with baseball and life without.
Who is your favorite teacher: Angela Hardy
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself owning my own business with two German Shepherds.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have no sense of smell.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The thing that I will miss the most about high school sports are the unbreakable bonds that you make with your teammates. Bus rides after a big win, team meals, and competing everyday in practice are things that us seniors will never get to experience again.