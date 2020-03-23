Keilan Carr

School: Longview High School

Parent name: Jameka Davis

Sports you play: Football, Track

Favorite high school sports memory: District Meet 2019

Plans after high school: Run track at SFA

If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? psychology

Favorite song: NBA Youngboy — No Understand

Favorite food: Snow crabs

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: Semi-Pro

Who are your role models? Grandfather and mother

Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Coach Ashley because he helped me get my form down in high jump

Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Gee

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? The Olympics

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I hold the high jump record at Longview

What will you miss most about high school sports? The attention and fun.

