Keilan Carr
School: Longview High School
Parent name: Jameka Davis
Sports you play: Football, Track
Favorite high school sports memory: District Meet 2019
Plans after high school: Run track at SFA
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? psychology
Favorite song: NBA Youngboy — No Understand
Favorite food: Snow crabs
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: Semi-Pro
Who are your role models? Grandfather and mother
Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Coach Ashley because he helped me get my form down in high jump
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Gee
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? The Olympics
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I hold the high jump record at Longview
What will you miss most about high school sports? The attention and fun.