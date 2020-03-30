NOAH MORRISON
School: New Diana
Parents names: Mark and McKayla Morrison
Brothers/sisters: Luke and Caleb Morrison
Sports you play: Baseball and Basketball
Favorite high school sports memory: The out of town overnight trips we would take
Plans after high school: Attend TSTC
Favorite song: September, Earth, Wind and Fire
Favorite food: Mac and Cheese
Favorite TV show: That 70s Show
Favorite movie: Varsity Blues
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Millican and coach Martinez. They thought me about how life is more then just the game of baseball.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Brown
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having a good job,and living the dream.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am an open book
What will you miss most about high school sports: The friends I have made along the way.