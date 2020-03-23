SADIE LYNN WALDREP

School: Pittsburg High School

Parents: Terry and Ann Waldrep

Sister: Sydney Waldrep

Sports you play: Track, soccer

Favorite High School Sports Memory: Competing at the state Cross Country meet

Plans after high school: Attending Texas A&M University, majoring in biology.

Favorite Song: Tongue Tied by Grouplove

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite TV Show: The Vampire Diaries

Favorite Movie: A Star Is Born

Role Models: My Father, Terry Waldrep

Influential Coach: John Chatham, because he pours his heart and soul into our program and has taught me not only about sports, but life outside of them

Favorite Teacher: Elizabeth Lawton

Where do you see yourself in 10 Years: Working as an orthodontist

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am also interested in Cosmetology

What will you miss most about high school sports: The friendships I have made

