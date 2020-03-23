SADIE LYNN WALDREP
School: Pittsburg High School
Parents: Terry and Ann Waldrep
Sister: Sydney Waldrep
Sports you play: Track, soccer
Favorite High School Sports Memory: Competing at the state Cross Country meet
Plans after high school: Attending Texas A&M University, majoring in biology.
Favorite Song: Tongue Tied by Grouplove
Favorite Food: Tacos
Favorite TV Show: The Vampire Diaries
Favorite Movie: A Star Is Born
Role Models: My Father, Terry Waldrep
Influential Coach: John Chatham, because he pours his heart and soul into our program and has taught me not only about sports, but life outside of them
Favorite Teacher: Elizabeth Lawton
Where do you see yourself in 10 Years: Working as an orthodontist
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am also interested in Cosmetology
What will you miss most about high school sports: The friendships I have made