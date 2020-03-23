Erika Lowry

School: Sabine High School

Parents names: Jon & Heather Lowry

Brothers/sisters: Jonathan Lowry

Sports you play: Softball, Powerlifting, Track

Favorite high school sports memory: Qualifying to the State Powerlifting Meet the first time my sophomore year.

Plans after high school: Attend Texas State University in San Marcos and major in Biology

Favorite song: Something to talk about by Koe Wetzel

Favorite food: Mama’s Chicken Spaghetti

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Lonesome Dove

Who are your role models? My old band director Mr.Aaron Handorf and my new band director Mr. Rance Hawthorn

Which coaches had have the most influence on you and why: Coach Jerry Griffith, He treated me as if I was part of his family and taught me how to push myself to the limit.

Who is your favorite teacher? My 1st grade teacher Mrs. Stephanie Griffith

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? With a family of little athletes and working my dream job as a pharmacist.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I ran for homecoming Queen as a joke. ...and won!!!

What will you miss most about high school sports? Knowing that my team always had my back.

