SOFIA MORENO
School: Spring Hill
Parents: Norma and Danny Moreno
Brothers/sisters: Olivia Moreno Amanda Moreno Danny jr. Moreno and Lionel Moreno
Sports you play: Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: When my best friend got tackled down to the ground and the girl sat on her, and when she got up she looked confused and like she didn’t know where she was
Plans after high school: Attend TJC and major in architectural design and interior design. Work in the architectural design and interior designing business
Favorite song: “Sweet Jesus” remix by Zoe Grace.
Favorite food: Sonic cheese and bacon burgers.
Favorite TV show: Either Lucifer or On My Block.
Favorite movie: Fast and Furious Series.
Who are your role models: Lionel Messi for his determination and never giving up and Mbappe for him speed and skill.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dowell and My dad. Coach Dowell has taught me how to be a better soccer player and has really cared for me and showed me I can do anything and has worked with me. My Dad is an influence on me because he has shown me to step outside of my comfort zone and has pushed me to work till I have nothing left.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Fields and Mrs.Hales.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: As a higher architectural designer that has many famous structures and an interior designer that a lot of people rely on.
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am a very shy person and I am very superstitious and do not like to believe things unless I can prove it or see it.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the people I have met and the things I have learned in soccer the most, but I will also miss the memories and adventures with those amazing people.