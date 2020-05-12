ODILON RWABUKAMBA

School: St Mary’s Catholic School

Parents: Jean Bosco Rwabukamba, Mutabazi Aline, Esperance Ndizeye

Brothers/sisters: Aubin, Robin, Leila Blessing, Exauce

Sports you play: Tennis, soccer, basketball

Favorite high school sports memory: Beating LCS in soccer and basketball after they beat us earlier in the season

Plans after high school: College at UT Tyler

Favorite song: They Don’t Care About Us by Michael Jackson

Favorite food: Buffalo wings/chicken wings

Favorite TV show: La Casa del Papel

Favorite movie: John Wick

Who are your role models: My parents and friends

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Tennis coach back in Africa, taught me there was no limit

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Najarro

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in a tech company or having one myself

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Easily gets attached

What will you miss most about high school sports: Competitiveness

 