ODILON RWABUKAMBA
School: St Mary’s Catholic School
Parents: Jean Bosco Rwabukamba, Mutabazi Aline, Esperance Ndizeye
Brothers/sisters: Aubin, Robin, Leila Blessing, Exauce
Sports you play: Tennis, soccer, basketball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating LCS in soccer and basketball after they beat us earlier in the season
Plans after high school: College at UT Tyler
Favorite song: They Don’t Care About Us by Michael Jackson
Favorite food: Buffalo wings/chicken wings
Favorite TV show: La Casa del Papel
Favorite movie: John Wick
Who are your role models: My parents and friends
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Tennis coach back in Africa, taught me there was no limit
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Najarro
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in a tech company or having one myself
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Easily gets attached
What will you miss most about high school sports: Competitiveness