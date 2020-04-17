MYLES FOSTER
School: West Rusk
Parents: Darlene Davis and Isaiah Foster
Brothers/sisters: Marcus Davis, Eric Wallace and Evan Wallace
Sports you play: Football, basketball, track
Favorite high school sports memory: I forced back-to-back turnovers on consecutive drives against Winnsboro two years ago that altered the outcome of the football game.
Plans after high school: I will attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in Biology and later become a pharmacist.
Favorite song: “My Girl” by The Temptations
Favorite food: All food
Favorite TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite movie: Glory Road
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Jerry Berry and David Lacy because they taught me how to let loose and play with with a certain “swagger” while on the field.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Sarah Stanley
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself being a successful pharmacist and owning branches of pharmacies within my respective community.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am the valedictorian of my graduating class and I am a percussionist in the West Rusk band.
What will you miss most about high school: I will miss competing in top-notch games while also developing unforgettable bonds and memories with some great people.