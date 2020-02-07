From left, Esther Tividad, Jeannine McMahon, Reeda Taylor, Diann Bennett, Connie Hagen, Jane Ball, Barbara White, Barbara Cavin, Suzan Lanclos and Kandy Wharton recently teamed up to finish third at the USTA 65 & Over Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The team, which has been playing together for five years, represented the Northeast Region at the event. They qualified for the event by winning the U.S. Tennis Association Texas Division for 65 & Over in early November in New Braunfels.
Senior tennis team places third at national event
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
