senior tennis photo
The Texas section came in third place in the 2020 USTA 65 & Over 6.0/8.0 League National Invitationals at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Team members are, from left, Esther Tividad, Jeannine McMahon, Reeda Taylor, Diann Bennett, Connie Hagen, Jane Ball, Barbara White, Barbara Cavin, Suzan Lanclos and Kandy Wharton.

 Special to the News-Journal

From left, Esther Tividad, Jeannine McMahon, Reeda Taylor, Diann Bennett, Connie Hagen, Jane Ball, Barbara White, Barbara Cavin, Suzan Lanclos and Kandy Wharton recently teamed up to finish third at the USTA 65 & Over Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The team, which has been playing together for five years, represented the Northeast Region at the event. They qualified for the event by winning the U.S. Tennis Association Texas Division for 65 & Over in early November in New Braunfels.

 