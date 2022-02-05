Longview High School originally planned to honor its 2021-2022 boys basketball seniors on Friday night, but the day's winter weather conditions forced it to reschedule its home game to Saturday afternoon at Lobo Coliseum. Once the event tipped, it couldn’t have played out better for seniors Isaiah Johnson and Kingston Gordon.
Johnson drained seven three-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points, and Gordon scored the Lobos’ final six points on a pair of fourth quarter downtown shots to close up a 72-46 home district win against Pine Tree.
Longview held a 29-28 lead in the early minutes of the third quarter, but recorded a 43-18 run in the final quarter and a half to earn its second straight district victory, complete the season sweep of Pine Tree, and improve its season record to 15-12 and district mark to 5-5.
“They are going to remember that for the rest of their lives,” Longview head boys basketball head coach Don Newton said of the seniors’ final home game. “Those are two of my favorites because of who they are. They come to work every day, and they love being a part of the basketball program. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Pine Tree jumped out to an early 7-2 lead with five minutes to play in the opening quarter. Daryus Gray’s three-pointer was followed by back-to-back two-point makes by Jonathon Fuller and Dealyn Evans.
Evans led Pine Tree with 19 points in the outing. Gray also earned an eight-point performance, Nate Adkins recorded seven points, Amare Gary added six points, and Fuller finished with four points.
But, Longview stormed back with nine unanswered points to take its first lead of the contest at 11-7 with 3:30 to play in the opening frame. Johnson drained two threes during that minute and a half stretch, and Drew Ward also made one from that range to start his 14-point outing.
Pine Tree finally ended its drought with Evans’ field goal a minute later at the 2:30 mark, but Longview followed with Jalen Hale’s layup to take another four-point lead at 13-9 before the end of the period.
Longview opened the second quarter with a 10-6 run to own a 23-15 advantage. Amarian Hamilton led the charge with five of his 10 points, Chris Head earned three of his nine points, and both Willie Nelson and Campbell Williams made a free throw attempt.
But, Pine Tree ended the first half with a 9-2 surge to cut the Lobos’ advantage to 25-24 by halftime. Evans led the charge with six points, including a buzzer-beating tip-in to close out the half. Adkins also made a field goal down the stretch, and Gray was successful on a free throw attempt. The Pirates also limited the Lobos to Ward’s late layup with 31 seconds left.
Longview and Pine Tree traded baskets in the opening minutes of the third quarter before the Lobos’ 14-7 run turned a one-point game into a 43-35 margin by the end of the frame.
The Lobos then extended their hot streak with a 29-11 fourth quarter scoring edge to earn a 26-point victory.
Longview looks to stay in the District 15-5A playoff race with Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. road game at Sulphur Springs and Friday’s 7:30 p.m. road game at Hallsville.
“See if we can build on it,” Newton said after the strong finish to Saturday’s game. “We always blossom later than everybody else. Hopefully, this will be catapult us into some good play next week.”
Pine Tree, who fell to 8-18 on the season and 1-8 in league play, will also look to finish its season on the right note with Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Mount Pleasant, Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Texas High, and a 7:30 p.m. road game at Marshall on Tuesday Feb. 15.