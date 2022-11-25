From Staff Reports
STRAWN – The Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels battled their way into the TAPPS Division III Six Man title game on Saturday, notching a 32-12 semifinal win over Kingdom Prep at Greyhound Stadium.
The Sentinels (11-2) will take on either Bracken Christian School or Baytown Christian Academy at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.
Kingdom Prep ends the season with a 9-4 record.
The Sentinels opened the season with a 1-2 record, but have now won 10 in a row heading into next week’s championship battle.
CHCS opened the playoffs with a 68-18 win over Prestonwood Christian Academy, and followed that up with a 78-42 rout of Christ The King.