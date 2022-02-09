Luke Land made Christian Heritage Classical School history when he finalized his commitment to Hill College’s baseball program during his school’s signing day ceremony on Wednesday morning. He became the school’s first athlete to earn and accept a college athletic scholarship.
The only other Christian Heritage athlete to compete at the collegiate level was Ouachita Baptist University walk-on Jake Peterman, who helped lead the Sentinels to the TAPPS 2A baseball state championship in 2017.
“It doesn’t feel real just yet because it’s been a long goal of mine to play college baseball,” Land said of becoming his school’s first college athletic signee. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was little. Ever since I was four or five.”
“It’s a really neat thing for our school,” said Christian Heritage Classical School athletic director and head baseball coach Griff Mauldin. “To have him be the first speaks volumes to the work that he’s put in. It is a big deal for our program. You can come to a small school, work and develop, and achieve your goals.”
Land has been a Christian Heritage student since kindergarten, and started playing baseball for the school in seventh grade. He became a four-year high school pitcher and infield starter, but is expected to move to the outfield when he hits the baseball diamond at Hill College.
“Probably my freshman year [in 2019],” he said of his favorite memory playing for Christian Heritage’s baseball program. “All the good seniors, and all the memories we made that season. We went to the third round of the playoffs.”
Land has prepared for the next level during his high school career at Christian Heritage and select tenure at THA Stix Baseball.
During his junior season in 2021, he recorded a .452 batting average, 23 RBIs, 10 doubles, three home runs and a pair of triples to set up his TAPPS Division 5 District 2 Offensive Player of the Year honor, and earned a 5-3 record and 90 strikeouts in 52 innings on the pitching mound.
He has also excelled in his two summer and fall seasons with THA Stix Baseball.
“Getting ready for the mindset of college,” said Land. “I know college is more intense. All the coaches and players got me there.”
Hill College is located 36 miles north of Waco and 55 miles south of Fort Worth in Hillsboro. It is an athletic member of NJCAA Region 5 and the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
The Rebels face Cisco College, Grayson College, McLennan Community College, North Central Texas College, Ranger College, Temple College, Vernon College and Weatherford College in conference competition.
MLB teams have also drafted 54 players from Hill College’s storied baseball program.